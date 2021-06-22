Haryana BJP’s special campaign for vaccination awareness from June 23

CHANDIGARH

22 June 2021 19:46 IST

We delivered 5,000 meals to patients in State almost every day, it says

Haryana BJP president Omprakash Dhankhar on Tuesday said the party would start a special campaign from June 23 to create awareness and motivate people on vaccination.

“The cadre will work with the State government as an ally to defeat the pandemic. The workers will run the campaign to ensure 100% vaccination,” said Mr. Dhankar at a press conference here.

“The BJP will form teams at district, block and village level to push vaccination. The central leadership has started e-training programmes for the workers for 6 weeks. Every Sunday, a central leader conducts the training session through virtual medium.”

Mr. Dhankar said in view of the problems faced during the second wave, the BJP will work towards its role in rescue and relief in such disasters in future. “In view of this, the BJP will arrange for the training by recruiting 16,000 volunteers all over the country. We will assign one woman and one man in every ward in the cities and in every village for prevention and awareness. In the second wave, the BJP ran 55 service kitchens to provide food to infected people. The BJP workers used to deliver 5,000 meals to patients in Haryana almost every day,” he said.