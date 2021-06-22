Other States

Haryana BJP’s special campaign for vaccination awareness from June 23

Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre at a Government school, in Fazilpur Village in Gurugram. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Haryana BJP president Omprakash Dhankhar on Tuesday said the party would start a special campaign from June 23 to create awareness and motivate people on vaccination.

“The cadre will work with the State government as an ally to defeat the pandemic. The workers will run the campaign to ensure 100% vaccination,” said Mr. Dhankar at a press conference here.

“The BJP will form teams at district, block and village level to push vaccination. The central leadership has started e-training programmes for the workers for 6 weeks. Every Sunday, a central leader conducts the training session through virtual medium.”

Mr. Dhankar said in view of the problems faced during the second wave, the BJP will work towards its role in rescue and relief in such disasters in future. “In view of this, the BJP will arrange for the training by recruiting 16,000 volunteers all over the country. We will assign one woman and one man in every ward in the cities and in every village for prevention and awareness. In the second wave, the BJP ran 55 service kitchens to provide food to infected people. The BJP workers used to deliver 5,000 meals to patients in Haryana almost every day,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 7:47:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-bjps-special-campaign-for-vaccination-awareness-from-june-23/article34911982.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY