Haryana BJP steps up preparations for Assembly and LS polls

BJP’s State executive meeting was held in Yamunanagar for deliberations on holding a ‘special contact campaign’ to mark nine years of the BJP at the Centre

May 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly and the parliamentary elections due in 2024, the ruling BJP has stepped up its poll preparations to ensure that no stone is left unturned in a bid to repeat its government in the State and win maximum seats for the Lok Sabha.

On May 17, the BJP’s State executive meeting was held in Yamunanagar, for deliberations on holding a ‘special contact campaign’ to mark nine years of the BJP at the Centre.

It was decided that the government’s ‘achievements’ will be taken to the people by going ‘door-to-door’ across the State. The issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and G-20 presidency among others would be highlighted through the campaign.

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar said since the BJP Government came to power at the Centre nine years ago, the country had witnessed phenomenal development in different spheres. He said the country was passing through a ‘golden period’. “..In Kashmir, we have seen the removal of Article 370, the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, and the presidency of the G20.. We are seeing India becoming self-reliant in these nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.. The country’s economic condition has strengthened, and besides the borders are better secure now than ever before,” he said in the meeting.

“We will start our month-long outreach programme from May 30, and would make the public aware of all the accomplishments,” he added.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, the party’s in-charge for Haryana Biplab Deb were among the others present in the meeting.

