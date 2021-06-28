Haryana BJP leader refuses nomination

GURUGRAM

28 June 2021 23:23 IST

Former Home and Finance Minister of Haryana Sampat Singh on Monday turned down his nomination as member of the State executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party in support of the farmers’ agitation.

In a letter to State BJP chief O.P. Dhankar, Mr. Singh said “he was unable to accept this responsibility because of ongoing farmers’ agitation..., which I also supported from Day One”.

Advertising

Advertising