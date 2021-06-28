Other StatesGURUGRAM 28 June 2021 23:23 IST
Haryana BJP leader refuses nomination
Updated: 28 June 2021 23:23 IST
Former Home and Finance Minister of Haryana Sampat Singh on Monday turned down his nomination as member of the State executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party in support of the farmers’ agitation.
In a letter to State BJP chief O.P. Dhankar, Mr. Singh said “he was unable to accept this responsibility because of ongoing farmers’ agitation..., which I also supported from Day One”.
