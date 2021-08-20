Haryana Assembly session set to begin on August 20

Chandigarh

20 August 2021

The monsoon session is likely to be a stormy affair, with the Opposition set to corner the BJP-led government on several issues

The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, which is slated to begin on August 20, is likely to be a stormy affair, with the Opposition set to corner the BJP-led government on several issues, including police lodging sedition cases against farmers, rising inflation and unemployment.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly of the Congress party, on Thursday chaired a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here to deliberate issues to be raised during the Assembly session.

Mr. Hooda said his party’s legislators had given an adjournment motion to discuss the paper leak and recruitment scams. “Apart from this, adjournment motions have also been given to suspend proceedings and discuss issues like the cases of sedition being registered against farmers, damage to crops due to waterlogging, delay in giving tube well connections, rising inflation and unemployment,” he said.

“We will ask the government questions in the Assembly on every issue that concerns the people of the State. The people want answers as they are facing innumerable challenges due to the ill-conceived policies of the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government. The government is in deep slumber, hoping that the problems will go away on their own,” Mr. Hooda added.

“The government hid the actual death toll due to COVID-19 and a lack of oxygen. It is clear that the government does not want to see the ground reality. Today, unemployment, crime and inflation are at their peak. Scams are being carried out in the name of employment and government recruitments,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said poor families in the State during the previous Congress government were provided with foodgrains, pulses, sugar, salt and oil when he was the Chief Minister. “During the BJP-JJP government, this scheme of free ration has become only a medium of advertising and creating publicity events. The present government stopped giving pulses, mustard oil, sugar and salt to the poor,” the Congress leader added.

“The foodgrains being given to them are of very poor quality. It is clear from the pictures that surfaced from Gohana that the government is playing with the poor and their lives. Families are being given what cannot be fed to cattle as fodder. It seems that the government has put all the emphasis on getting the photo printed on the bag and not on the quality of the ration,” Mr. Hooda added.