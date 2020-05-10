Haryana announces measures to bring MSMEs back on track

In view of the role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in economic and industrial development, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced several measuress to bring these industries back on track.

These include setting up of bank complaint information centres to redress bank related issues by the Finance Department, extending the date of depositing electricity bills without penalty till May 31, providing guarantee to MSMEs for bank loans from Small Industries Development Bank of India by the State government, fixing the power rate at ₹4.75 per unit for agriculture-based industries up to 20 kW, and pre-fabricated housing for labourers in the factories itself.

The Chief Minister announced the measures while interacting with the representatives of MSMEs along with members of the Laghu Udyog Bharati Association of all the districts of the State through videoconferencing in Chandigarh on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department, was also present.

Mr. Lal said that during the nationwide lockdown, the economic activity of all the States was affected and now they were being reopened in a phased manner. Haryana’s enterprise promotion policy, 2015, was appreciated all over the country. The State government was now committed to make the best industrial policy in the country again. A new enterprise promotion policy will be formulated from August, for which suggestions will be invited from all stakeholders, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the revenue collected in the last two months had been almost negligible. The revenue is mainly collected from GST, Excise, Stamp Duty, VAT refund from Central government, and mining, he added. He said these were now being operationalised in a phased manner.

Mr. Lal assured that a separate nodal officer would be appointed for issues related to the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

VAT refunds

In addition, issues related to VAT refunds of 2017 were being resolved in a timely manner. For about 1,300 applications, a refund of ₹162 crore has been made since April. He also assured to re-assess MSMEs’ bank loans.

The scheme to provide 10% working capital has also been announced by the Central government, the Chief Minister added.