Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns as Union Minister for Food Processing

NEW DELHI

17 September 2020 20:54 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal MP has quit over her Party’s opposition to farm ordinances.

Union Minister for Food Processing and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has resigned from the Union Cabinet over her Party’s opposition to the farm ordinances —The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreementon Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Tweeting from her verified account Ms. Badal said that she had handed over her resignation to Prime Minister Modi in Parliament and that she was “proud to stand with farmers as their sister and daughter.”

In a four page resignation letter to Prime Minister Modi, she said that her decision follows “the decision of the government of India to go ahead with the controversial Bills without addressing and removing apprehensions of the farmers, and the decision of the Shiromani Akali Dal not to be part of anything that is anti-farmer.” She added that until now, she felt that the Ordinances were only a “temporary arrangement” and that her concerns would be taken on board before the Bills were debated in Parliament. She was disappointed that this was not so.



Ms Badal’s husband, SAD chief and MP, Sukhbir Singh Badal had announced that his wife and Union Minister Ms Badal would quit over his party’s opposition to these Bills and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that was cleared by the Lok Sabha yesterday. He said this at the conclusion of his speech during the debate in the Lok Sabha on these bills. Ms Badal was seen walking out of the House as the speech concluded and making her way to Prime Minister Modi’s parliamentary office.



Speaking to The Hindu, Rajya Sabha MP from SAD, Naresh Gujral said that she would be quitting her ministerial post as “under the Principle of collective responsibility you cannot vote against a government Bill and still be part of the Cabinet.” The party said that while they may not be part of the Cabinet they would continue with the NDA led by BJP. The SAD is one of the oldest allies of the BJP.



The farm Bills have led to protests in Punjab and Haryana as farmer groups fear dilution of Agriculture Produce Marketing Corporation ecosystem and also of Minimum Support Prices.

