February 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The snow and rain are no match for valiant employees of the Postal Department in Kashmir. In far-flung areas too, they remain undeterred by the professional hazard of thick blankets of snow every winter.

The mails even reach via a boat, also known as Shikara in Kashmir, through the waters of Dal lake.

The staff don’t have any means of transportation in this weather. Therefore, they cover the distances on foot as speed posts have to be delivered the same day.

In Kashmir, the post office offers a vital service for those living in remote villages. People remain disconnected from the world due to several reasons. Therefore, the buzz inside a post office never ebbs, despite the challenges of harsh weather in the remote areas of Kashmir.

Reporting & videos: Nissar Ahmad

Voiceover & production: Abhinaya Sriram