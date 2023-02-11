HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Harsh snow doesn’t deter Kashmir’s valiant postmasters

A video featuring the daily lives of postmasters in Kashmir  

February 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Srinagar, 04/2/2023: SUNDAY FOR FRAMES ONLY - Ulfat Banoo, branch postmaster delivers a mail amid snow accumulated in Hirpora shopian district south kashmir, Photo: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu

Srinagar, 04/2/2023: SUNDAY FOR FRAMES ONLY - Ulfat Banoo, branch postmaster delivers a mail amid snow accumulated in Hirpora shopian district south kashmir, Photo: NISSAR AHMAD/The Hindu | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The snow and rain are no match for valiant employees of the Postal Department in Kashmir. In far-flung areas too, they remain undeterred by the professional hazard of thick blankets of snow every winter.

The mails even reach via a boat, also known as Shikara in Kashmir, through the waters of Dal lake.

The staff don’t have any means of transportation in this weather. Therefore, they cover the distances on foot as speed posts have to be delivered the same day.

In Kashmir, the post office offers a vital service for those living in remote villages. People remain disconnected from the world due to several reasons. Therefore, the buzz inside a post office never ebbs, despite the challenges of harsh weather in the remote areas of Kashmir.

Read more here

Reporting & videos: Nissar Ahmad

Voiceover & production: Abhinaya Sriram

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / courier and postal service

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.