Harish Rawat flies down to Chandigarh to meet Amarinder Singh

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat flew down to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on July 17 amid escalating tensions in the Punjab Congress unit.

The visit comes a day after Mr. Singh expressed his reservations to party president Sonia Gandhi on giving a key post to party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu. There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed State Congress chief.

Mr. Rawat’s visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder who is opposed to making Sidhu the party’s State unit chief.