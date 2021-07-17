Other States

Harish Rawat flies down to Chandigarh to meet Amarinder Singh

Congress leader Harish Singh Rawat leaves after meeting party interim president Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi on July 16, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat flew down to meet Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on July 17 amid escalating tensions in the Punjab Congress unit.

The visit comes a day after Mr. Singh expressed his reservations to party president Sonia Gandhi on giving a key post to party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu. There is intense speculation that the cricketer-turned politician may be appointed State Congress chief.

Mr. Rawat’s visit is being seen as an effort to placate Amarinder who is opposed to making Sidhu the party’s State unit chief.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 17, 2021 2:00:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/harish-rawat-flies-down-to-chandigarh-to-meet-amarinder-singh/article35378266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY