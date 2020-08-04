Other States

Hardik Patel to donate ₹21,000 for Ayodhya Ram temple

Congress Gujarat unit working president Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad on August 1, 2020.

Congress Gujarat unit working president Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad on August 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Patel issues a statement on the eve of the bhoomi pujan or foundation laying ceremony for the temple at Ayodhya

Hardik Patel, working president of the Gujarat Congress, on Tuesday announced a donation of ₹21,000 from his family for the construction of the Ram temple. In a statement on the eve of the bhoomi pujan ceremony, he said though he had “immense faith” in religion, he was not a “radical”. “I hope that the temple would usher in Ram Rajya in India and Gujarat,” said Mr. Patel.

“Lord Shri Ram’s temple is coming up in Ayodhya. Me and my family have faith in God and that is why we have decided to donate ₹21,000 for the construction of Ram temple,” he said.

Mr. Patel said real Ram Rajya means overall prosperity, peace and brotherhood in the society. “Ram Rajya means prosperity for farmers, jobs for youths, safety of women, free and quality education for children, development of villages and economic growth of the the country,” he said.

“I pray for the wellbeing of all countrymen,” he said in the conclusion.

