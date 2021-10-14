Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu

Vertical gardens are particularly suitable for cities as they allow good use of available vertical surface areas, the Minister said

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of a vertical garden under a flyover in Jammu city, officials said.

The project was initiated under the smart city initiative which involves covering of flyover columns with vertical gardens and bio wall system to beautify the entire stretch.

The Minister was appraised that around 25 pairs of piers of the flyover between Dogra Chowk and KC Chowk have been covered and around 42,000 plants of 12 different species are strung on bio-panels with plantation dedicated drip irrigation system.

Mr. Puri was informed that the vertical garden, also known as the green wall or the living wall, is self-sufficient and is attached to exterior or interior walls of a building, an official spokesperson said.