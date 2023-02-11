ADVERTISEMENT

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates G20 International Food Festival in Delhi

February 11, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the two-day-long festival

PTI

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 11 inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is "Taste the World".

Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Visitors will be able to try out cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories — Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

G20 / India

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US