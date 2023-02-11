HamberMenu
Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates G20 International Food Festival in Delhi

Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the two-day-long festival

February 11, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 11 inaugurated a two-day G20 International Food Festival at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

The theme of the festival being organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is "Taste the World".

Four G20 countries — China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico — are participating in the festival.

Visitors will be able to try out cuisines from 14 Indian states and Union territories — Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya.

More than 11 renowned hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassadors, Le Meridian, ITC Maurya and The Park, will present their signature food items at the event.

