Hardcore Maoist surrenders in Odisha

Dhananjay Gope (27) alias Sudhir, a hardcore Maoist of south Odisha carrying a bounty of ₹5 lakh on his head, surrendered before the police on Sunday.

He surrendered before Deputy Inspector General (DIG), south-west range, Himanshu Lal, at Sunabeda in Koraput district. According to police sources, he was involved in at least 14 cases of murder, several incidents of Maoist violence and exchanges of fire with security forces in Malkangiri district and its adjoining areas.

His wife K. Laxmi, who was a Maoist with a ₹4 lakh reward on her head, had surrendered before Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena on May 24, 2018.

Gope hails from Malkangiri district and had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation in 2009 as a member of its Kalimela Dalam operating in his home district. He will be provided assistance under the rehabilitation scheme of the Odisha government for surrendered Maoists