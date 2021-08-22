Other States

‘Harassment charges against IPS officer false’

A probe panel looking into allegations against a senior IPS officer of harassing a retired government official’s daughter in Ghaziabad has found the charges untrue, sources said on Saturday.

The probe was ordered by U.P.’s Director General of Police Mukul Goel in the wake of the allegations raised on social media. The investigation was handed over to a committee led by Additional DG PAC Ajay Anand, the sources said.

An officer said, “The panel has found the allegations against IG Provincial Armed Constabulary B.R. Meena untrue. A probe by the local police also found the claims baseless.”


