GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law quits Congress

The development comes close on the heels of a severe indictment of her father-in-law by the Supreme Court.

March 18, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - Dehradun

PTI
Anukriti Gusain has quit the Congress. Credit: X/Anukriti_Gusain

Anukriti Gusain has quit the Congress. Credit: X/Anukriti_Gusain

Former Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law, Anukriti Gusain, has quit the Congress citing personal reasons.

In a letter addressed to the State Congress president, Ms. Gusain on Saturday said she was resigning from the primary membership of the party for personal reasons.

A former beauty pageant winner, Ms. Gusain had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Assembly polls from Lansdowne constituency on a Congress ticket soon after joining the party.

Ms. Gusain had won the Femina Miss India Grand International title in 2017.

The development comes close on the heels of a severe indictment of her father-in-law by the Supreme Court in connection with the illegal felling of trees and constructions carried out during his tenure as Forest Minister in the Corbet Tiger Reserve.

Mr. Harak Singh Rawat was dropped from Pushkar Singh Dhami's Cabinet and expelled from the BJP ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls for anti-party activities.

He, along with his daughter-in-law, had soon joined the Congress which gave the latter a ticket to contest from Lansdowne.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.