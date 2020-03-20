‘Half of Punjab can’t produce birth papers’

CHANDIGARH

20 March 2020 00:20 IST

Opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register as absurd and unconstitutional, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said half of Punjab, including himself, could not produce birth certificates to prove their Indian roots.

Pointing out that most people in Punjab came from Pakistan, Captain Amarinder asked if the Centre expected them to go to Pakistan to look for proof of birth.

“Even I don’t have a birth certificate. These things did not exist when I was born,” said the Chief Minister, quipping that this would make him too a ‘doubtful character’ under the Government of India’s new census system.

Speaking at an event here, he made it clear that his government was totally opposed to these exercises.

Capt. Amarinder said while a routine census would be conducted in Punjab, it would not be based on religion, caste and creed.