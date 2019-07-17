Other States

Half of cases of atrocities against SCs in U.P. alone

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered 104 cases in the past two-and-a-half months of “discrimination and victimisation of minorities and Scheduled Castes,” the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. At least 52 cases of atrocities against the SCs were filed in Uttar Pradesh alone.

In 2018-19, 672 cases of atrocities against the SCs and 79 against the minorities were filed. MoS Home G Kishan Redddy said in a written response that “data regarding crimes against specific communities is not centrally maintained”. He said the State police must take action in the cases registered by the NHRC.

