Half-burnt bodies of two women found in separate incidents in Bihar

The half-burnt bodies of two women were found at two different places over the last two days in Bihar, following which Opposition parties slammed the Nitish Kumar government over the “failed” law and order situation in the State.

On Wednesday, the half-burnt body of a woman was found at Dardari Chaur under the Warisnagar Police Stationin Samastipur district. “The woman could not be identified as the body was burnt till her knees. It appears that she was killed somewhere else and her body was dumped at this isolated spot after being set on fire,” Prasunjay Kumar, a police official said. He added, “The body has been sent to the hospital in Samastipur for post-mortem, which will ascertain whether she was subjected to sexual assault or not.”

In a similar incident on Tuesday, the half-burnt body of a woman who had been shot dead was found on a farmland in the outskirts of the Kukudha village in Buxar district. The incident triggered protests by villagers demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Half of her upper body, including her face, had been burnt beyond recognition. “A spent cartridge was found at the place where her burnt body was found...She might have been set on fire to destroy the evidence,” said Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma. Evidence of sexual assault has not been ascertained yet, said the police.

Opposition parties have slammed the government over the failed law and order situation in the State. “Bihar has truly become a lawless State” tweeted Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said, “The law and order in Bihar has completely failed.I fail to understand where Nitish Kumar’s sushashan (good governance) has gone.”

Dented perception

The State Women’s Commission Chairperson Dilmani Mishra said, “The sensitivity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar towards the female population, apparently, has been dented by the callous administration…There have been occasions when the local administration has not even bothered to reply to a notice issued by us about a crime against a woman.”

But the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s leaders countered the Opposition’s attack. “Those involved in such a heinous crime will not be spared at any cost by this government…The police have been doing their work and, in Nitish Kumar’s government, no one can be spared after committing a crime,” said Janata Dal( United) leader and spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan.