Haldwani violence: Posters of ‘rioters’ put up in Banbhoolpura

February 16, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Posters of nine “wanted rioters” have been pasted at various places across the town asking the public to share any information about them with the police

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel keeping vigil outside the closed shops of Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand on, February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

New Delhi

Police on February 16 released posters of nine miscreants, wanted in connection with the violence in Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said that 42 people had been arrested so far on the basis of CCTV footage. “Illegal weapons and cartridges were recovered from those arrested,” he said.

He added that the posters of the nine miscreants involved in the incident have also been pasted across the city. He hopes that people would reach out to the police in case they have any information about the rioters’ whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General Amit Sinha took stock of Banbhoolpura area on Friday, after the district administration relaxed the curfew still in force in the area following the violence.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the proposal for the construction of a police station on the land which was cleared in the anti-encroachment drive.

Violence had broken out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.

