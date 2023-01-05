Haldwani residents stage dharna, offer prayers ahead of hearing in Supreme Court

January 05, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Haldwani/Dehradun

Residents of Banbhoolpura in Haldwani facing eviction in compliance with a high court order sat on a dharna in front of a mosque in Dehradun on January 5.

The protesters, including a sizable number of women and children, also offered prayers collectively.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a batch of petitions challenging the Uttarakhand High Court order for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani.

On December 20, the high court ordered the demolition of constructions over the encroached railway land. It directed that a week's notice be given to the encroachers after which the encroachments should be demolished.

The residents claimed that they had the relevant documents and expressed hope that the apex court would consider the fact that they had been living on the land for 100 years and deliver a verdict in their favour.