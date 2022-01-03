Other States

Haldia-Guwahati inland waterways services soon: Minister

Union Minister for Shipping, Inland Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal. File   | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the contract to connect Guwahati via inland waterways has been awarded and services will commence soon.

The jetty will be operational for exim and inland cargo from Haldia to Pandu terminal in Guwahati, connecting the northeast with Kolkata via the National Waterways-2, he said.

This will be an easy and cost-effective movement of cargo to and from the northeast to foreign countries and other States of India, Mr. Sonowal was quoted as saying in an official release.

To a question about barge financing, the Minister said the government is mulling providing guarantees to banks for soft funds so that this sector can take off.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 3, 2022 5:25:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haldia-guwahati-inland-waterways-services-soon-says-shipping-minister-sarbananda-sonowal/article38095906.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY