Haffkine Institute gets Centre’s nod to produce Covaxin

Haffkine Biopharma Corporation, Mumbai, has received permission from the Union government to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech, on technology transfer basis.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this late on Thursday evening.

The State government had sent the proposal to the Centre in the last week of February saying the infrastructure of Haffkine, which is known for vaccine production, could be used for corona vaccine production in the country. Mr. Thackeray had even raised the issue in his video-conference with Mr. Modi, last month.

State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte received a letter from Renu Swarup, Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry, Government of India, granting permission, for one year, based on the recommendation of the technical committee of scientists. The letter said experienced and trained technicians should be appointed at the earliest to ensure production of the vaccine.

Mr. Thackeray has directed Mr. Kunte to appoint a senior official to monitor the project and ensure timely delivery of the vaccine.

