Had not factored PM’s charisma: Sanjay Kakade

Pune: Sanjay Kakade, an Independent MP backed by BJP, who created a flutter after he predicted a dismal showing by the saffron party in Gujarat, was forced to eat his words on Monday.

“I had not taken into an account the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal ‘charisma’ while making my prediction. That [the Modi effect] did the trick…neither me nor my team had factored that in our survey,” said the Rajya Sabha MP this evening.

Mr. Kakade quickly tried to downplay his ‘prediction’, stressing that his statements were not ‘anti-party’ in any way.

In contrast to most exit poll surveys predicting a BJP win in Gujarat, Mr. Kakade had last week claimed that the party would not secure enough seats to form a government.

“Forget absolute majority, the BJP will not even get enough seats to form the government,” he said.,

“The Congress on the other hand will reach close to the majority mark,” he had added, basing his prediction on a survey conducted by six persons chosen by him.