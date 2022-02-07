Had gone to invite Pranab Mukherjee for RSS event with lot of preparation on 'ghar wapsi' issue: Bhagwat

Nagpur

07 February 2022 13:24 IST

The RSS chief said Mukherjee went on to say that America was telling us about secularism, whereas India's Constitution was the most secular in the world

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 6 said he had gone with a lot of preparation on 'ghar wapsi' issue to meet former President Pranab Mukherjee for inviting him as the chief guest for Sangh's programme in Nagpur in 2018.

At that time, there was chaos in Parliament on the issue of 'ghar wapsi' (homecoming of converts) and he was ready to answer any queries asked by Mukherjee during the meeting, Mr. Bhagwat said.

He was speaking on the topic 'Hindutva and National Integration' at a lecture series organised by Lokmat Media group to mark the golden jubilee of its Lokmat Nagpur edition.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhagwat said when he went there to meet Mukherjee, no need arose to give him answers on the issue as the latter himself told him that "30% of the country's communities would have got cut off from the nation had you [RSS] not done ghar wapsi work".

The RSS chief said Mukherjee went on to say that America was telling us about secularism, whereas India's Constitution was the most secular in the world.

Those who made the Constitution were secular, but they were not the first ones, as the country's 5,000-year-old tradition and culture itself was secular, Mr. Bhagwat quoted the former President as saying.

Mukherjee, who was president from 2012 till July, 2017 had attended an RSS event in Nagpur on June 7, 2018.