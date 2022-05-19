Gyanvapi survey report submitted to Varanasi court

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 19, 2022 11:37 IST

The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.

A commission appointed by a court in Varanasi to conduct a videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex submitted its report on May 19, an advocate said. Special Advocate Commissioner Vishal Singh submitted the report of the survey work carried out on May 14, 15 and 16 in the court of the District Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, said advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, who is representing the Hindu side in the case. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Sacked official should submit Gyanvapi videography, Hindu plaintiffs tell court Also, Ajay Mishra, who was removed by the court as the advocate commissioner, filed a report late Wednesday evening on the survey conducted by him on May 6 and 7, Mr. Yadav said. After removing Mishra on May 17 , the court had appointed Vishal Singh as the special advocate commissioner and Ajay Pratap Singh as the assistant advocate commissioner. Also Read SP, BSP allege BJP’s role behind Gyanvapi controversy The reconstituted commission had carried out the survey on May 14, 15 and 16.