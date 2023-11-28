Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI again seeks more time to submit scientific survey report

November 28, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Varanasi

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday sought three more weeks from the district court in Varanasi for submitting the scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The court will hear the plea on Wednesday.

The district court of Varanasi had asked the ASI to submit the report on the Gyanvapi Masjid complex by November 28.

On Tuesday, the ASI sought an extension of three weeks, saying it needed more time for the assimilation of information generated by different experts, counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its application, the ASI said that its experts are working on various types of data collected by archaeologists, surveyors and other experts, etc.

"Assimilation of information generated by different experts and different tools is a difficult and slow process and it will take some more time to complete the report for final submission.

"The court is therefore requested to give three more weeks to ASI to submit it," Yadav said quoting the application of the ASI.

The court has fixed November 29 for hearing the application for a time extension, he said.

The ASI has been conducting the survey in the barricaded area of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, excluding its sealed section, since August 4, following court orders.

A plea had sought a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT