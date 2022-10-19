Gyanvapi dispute: Allahabad HC asks for entire records of Hindu worshippers’ suit by Oct. 21

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
October 19, 2022 22:44 IST

In a revision petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the Varanasi Court’s September 12 order in the Gyanvapi dispute, the Allahabad High Court has asked the Varanasi District Judge to send the entire records of Hindu worshippers’ suit by October 21, which is the date of the next hearing.

The court directive came after S.F.A Naqvi, appearing for the masjid committee, argued that the entire records of the suit were necessary to be put before the High Court for proper adjudication of the dispute.

“The learned District Judge, Varanasi, is directed to ensure that the entire records of the suit (except photostat copies which have already been sent) are sent to this court by day after tomorrow [October 21]. Needless to mention that the records sent shall be photostat copies of the original records, duly verified by the learned District Judge, and not the original records,” reads the order.

The masjid panel approached the Allahabad High Court after a Varanasi court rejected its application (filed under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC) challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the mosque compound.

