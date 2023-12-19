GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gyanvapi civil suits not barred by Places of Worship Act: Allahabad HC

The court said that this case affects two major communities of the country and hence asked the trial court to expeditiously decide it in 6 months.

December 19, 2023 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aerial view of the Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Aerial view of the Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: AP

The Allahabad High court on Tuesday ruled that civil suits filed by Hindu petitioners and deity seeking restoration of temple at the Gyanvapi mosque premises “are not barred” by the Places of Worship Act. The court rejected the challenge to the demands by the mosque committees.

The bench headed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal said that this case affects two major communities of the country and hence asked the trial court to expeditiously decide it in 6 months.

The court was hearing five petitions challenging the maintainability of a civil suit pending before a Varanasi court seeking the restoration of a temple.

The petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board have also challenged a Varanasi court order of April 8, 2021 to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On December 8, JusticeAgarwal had reserved judgment after hearing the counsels of the petitioners and the respondent.

The AIMC, which looks after the management of Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple at Varanasi, has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court, wherein the Hindu petitioners have sought restoration of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque presently exists.

According to Hindu side plaintiff, the Gyanvapi mosque is a part of the temple.

However, the primary contention of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board is that the suit is prohibited by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, which restricts altering the character of a religious places as it existed on August 15, 1947.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.