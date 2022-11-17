Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in mosque complex

November 17, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

The Judge has fixed December 2 for taking up the matter

Abhinay Lakshman

The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Varanasi fast-track court on November 17 ruled that an application filed by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking to bar Muslims from entering the Gyanvapi mosque premises was maintainable, thereby rejecting the application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

The application, filed through the next fried of the deity , sought the possession of the Gyanvapi premises on behalf of the deity Lord Visheshwar Virajman. It also sought unfettered right for Hindus to perform worship activities there and sought a prohibitory injunction against the Masjid panel and any of its members or agents from interfering in these activities. The application also sought that the structure currently standing at the site be “removed”.

This comes even as the Supreme Court had last week extended interim orders directing that no Muslims should be prevented from offering prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque and to protect the site of dispute until further orders.

Fast track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

(With PTI inputs)

