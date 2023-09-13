Gyanvapi case | Varanasi court to hear petitions filed by Hindu side today

September 13, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Varanasi

The Varanasi District Court will hear petitions from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on Wednesday. The Hindu side has sought an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises.

However, the Muslim side has objected to the use of machines and equipment by the ASI to conduct the survey. Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate appearing for the Hindu side, told ANI that the court should give a clear verdict to resolve all issues of contention in the Gyanvapi case.

"What we are primarily asking is for the court to provide for an evidence room where the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey will be kept. Secondly, Plaintiff 1 has asked to reserve the premises, there will be a hearing on that too. Thirdly, the Muslim side has raised many objections to the survey. The ASI has submitted an affidavit saying that the survey will not cause any damage (to the mosque). The premises are littered debris, which is causing hindrance to the survey. All these issues will be argued during the hearing today. We don't think the survey would be concluded in 4 weeks. The court should give a clear verdict to resolve these issues," Mr. Chaturvedi said.

Earlier, in August this year, the Allahabad High Court allowed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. However, the court, on Friday, granted four weeks’ additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023 to complete the survey and submit the report. The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding ‘wuzukhana’, began on August 4, following the Allahabad High Court's order, allowing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.Though the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court order, the top court declined to stay the scientific survey of the complex by the ASI.