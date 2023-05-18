HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gyanvapi mosque case | SC to hear plea against carbon dating of 'shivling' on May 19

The High Court had ordered the authorities to ensure that no harm was done to the edifice claimed to be a ‘shivling’.

May 18, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 01:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Allahabad High Court on May 12, 2023 had ordered determination of the age of the structure claimed to be ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque using modern technology. File

The Allahabad High Court on May 12, 2023 had ordered determination of the age of the structure claimed to be ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque using modern technology. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently list on May 19 a petition challenging an Allahabad High Court direction to determine the age of the “shivling” allegedly found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises at Varanasi through carbon dating.

Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi, the mosque’s caretakers, pleaded urgency.

Mr. Ahmadi said the High Court order would become effective from Monday.

Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case

The court had initially suggested listing the case on May 22 before a Vacation Bench. The Chief Justice said the Vacation Bench would have Justice P.S. Narasimha, who is part of the Regular Bench, which heard the case earlier.

The High Court had earlier in May set aside a October 14, 2022 order of the Varanasi District Court rejecting a plea for scientific investigation, including carbon dating, of the disputed material.

Also Read | Gyanvyapi mosque case: HC allows revision plea for scientific survey of Shiv Ling

The High Court had ordered the authorities to ensure that no harm was done to the edifice claimed to be a ‘shivling’. The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the ‘wazu khana’, where ablutions are performed before namaz.

District Judge A.K. Vishvesha had in October last year and dismissed the application by the Hindu plaintiffs for carbon dating of the disputed structure (shivling) which was allegedly found during a court-ordered video survey of the mosque premises.

ALSO READ
Varanasi court issues notice to masjid panel on plea for carbon-dating of structure

The District Judge had noted that conducting any kind of scientific investigation on the structure, like carbon-dating or ground penetrating radar, may cause damage to it, which would be in violation of the Supreme Court’s May 17 order to protect the structure.

In May 2022, the apex court had ordered the securing of the ‘shivling’ area while Muslims would be able to offer namaaz in the mosque.

Related Topics

religious conflict / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.