Gyanvapi case: fresh application seeks curbs on entry to mosque to protect Hindu symbols

August 11, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi

One of the plaintiffs in the Gyanvyapi worship rights suit, Rakhi Singh, on Friday filed a fresh application in the court of Varanasi District Judge, seeking sealing of certain areas inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises where symbols pertaining to Hindu religion exist.

The application, which also sought the court to regulate/ restrict the number of people who offer namaaz at the disputed site, has been moved with an aim to ‘protect’ these symbols so that “no damage can be done to the same by the Anjuman Masjid Committee and by those who visit it to offer namaaz”.

The application, under Order 39 Rule 1 Of the CPC, has been filed by advocates Saurabh Tiwary and Anupam Dwivedi in the Shringar Gauri Worshipping suit 2022 (presently pending before the Varanasi court). It was moved pertaining to the ongoing survey of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order of the Varanasi court that has been upheld by both the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

“...This instant application is being filed in the interest of justice to safeguard/protect the Hindu sign/symbol which was found during commission survey last year and ongoing ASI survey in Gyanvapi, and Shri. Adi Visheshwar Virajmaan in Gyanvapi i.e plot No. 9130 [ward and police station Dashaswamedh, district Varanasi ] otherwise plaintiff would suffer “irreparable injury” and could never be adequately remedied,” the application reads.

To mention, the same application was dismissed as withdrawn by the Allahabad High Court earlier this week as it sought order from the court to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the Gyanvyapi mosque and stop non-Hindus from entering inside. The High Court had asked the petitioners to move the same in the district court as a larger suit pertaining to worship rights inside the mosque is being heard by the same.

