Guwahati tops highest single-day spike in Assam COVID-19 cases

GUWAHATI:

01 July 2020 12:49 IST

The city and its outskirts have been on total lockdown for 14 days past June 28 midnight

Assam’s principal city has topped the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

Also read: Coronavirus | Community spread of COVID-19 forces Guwahati to go into total lockdown

Guwahati, under total lockdown past June 28 midnight, recorded 380 out of the 613 cases detected till 11.55 p.m. on June 30. The 14-day total lockdown ends on July 12 but would be reviewed within a week for possible relaxations.

Advertising

Advertising

“Today, 380 cases were reported in Guwahati city alone. The need for caution cannot be overemphasised,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 30.

Tuesday also saw the total number of positive cases in Assam cross the 8,000 mark while a 50-year-old man, brought dead to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on June 22, tested positive posthumously to become the 12th victim of the novel coronavirus in the State.

The official data said there were a total of 8,407 COVID-19 cases in Assam with 2,745 of them active. Mr. Sarma underlined the “brighter side” — the recovery rate of 67.17%, translating into the discharge of 6,647 people so far.

Among the north-eastern States, Assam leads the casualty figure with 12 persons dead followed by one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Tripura has recorded the second highest positive cases. Of the 1,388 cases, 1,086 have recovered. Manipur follows with 1,234 cases, 553 among them having been discharged.

Nagaland (459 cases), Arunachal Pradesh (191) and Mizoram (160) are the other States in the region to have more than 100 COVID-19 positive persons.