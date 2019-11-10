Guwahati residents rally to save 300 trees

Residents of Guwahati along Brahmaputra’s southern bank formed a human chain on Sunday to demand redesigning of a proposed bridge across the river, that entails the axing of some 300 trees that are home to some rare birds.

Many children of the area took part in the demonstration that was inspired by the protests against the proposed axing of 2,500 trees in Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

Sunday’s human-chain protest was a follow-up of the Coordination Committee of Citizens’ October 30 memorandum to the State Finance and PWD Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for redesigning the proposed bridge to save the trees and the riverfront.

“We have come to know that the PWD (Road) has started work on the bridge for connecting Bharalumukh (central Guwahati) with North Guwahati (on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra). We appreciate the developmental activities carried out by the State government, but at the same time we desire that our ecosystem should not be disturbed,” the citizens’ body said.

Green lungs at risk

The committee said that according to the detailed project report on the bridge, the Bharalumukh end of the bridge would lead to the “destruction” of two adjacent “green lungs” of the city – the Sankardeva Park and the Azan Pir Park – situated on the riverfront at a critical bend of the Brahmaputra.

“These trees are home to many rare species of birds and help maintain the ecological balance of the area. We are not against the bridge, but it should be constructed in such a way that the parks and the valuable trees are saved,” a committee member said.

The proposed bridge is to come up at the east of the Saraighat rail-road bridge across the Brahmaputra and west of a newly-constructed ropeway near the Gauhati High Court.