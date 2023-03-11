Guwahati railway station sports first tea stall run by transgender people 

March 11, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Guwahati Railway Station has become the Indian Railways’ first station to sport a tea stall run exclusively by transgender people.

The stall, set up in collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association, was inaugurated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Anshul Gupta on March 10.

“This is the first such initiative by any Central government organisation and the first of our steps toward empowering the transgender community by providing them livelihood options,” Mr. Gupta said.

Swati Bidhan Baruah, the association’s vice-president, lauded the NFR’s initiative as a recognition of society’s responsibility to the welfare of the transgender community and the need for them to be financially secure.

Assam has some 5,500 transgender people but the number would be more if a proper survey is conducted, Ms. Baruah said.

“Transgender people often face harassment and invariably do not get jobs. They are thus forced to beg in trains, railway stations and other public places while digesting insults. The NFR has taken an initiative to give them dignity,” she said.

NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De said more such stalls would be opened at other railway stations within the zone. The initiative is under a Central scheme for the comprehensive rehabilitation and welfare of transgender persons.

