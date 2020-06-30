Guwahati goes into total lockdown

Empty roads during the total lockdown in Guwahati on Monday.

GUWAHATI

30 June 2020 00:02 IST

Manipur extends curbs, Meghalaya imposes restrictions

Guwahati and its outskirts under Kamrup (Metropolitan) district went into total lockdown from Monday following the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 14-day lockdown ends on July 12.

All government and private offices, commercial establishments, shops, industrial establishments and places of worship remained closed on Monday. Specified fuel outlets, pharmacies and hospitals were allowed to operate.

The roads wore a deserted look as the authorities banned the movement of all vehicles except ambulances and those belonging to security personnel and journalists.

26 arrested

Twenty-six people were arrested for lockdown violation and 112 others were booked for using vehicles for ‘non-necessary’purposes on Monday.

The police warned of action against lockdown violators and said drones would be used in areas that have had a tendency to disobey restrictions.

“We will be very tough against lockdown violators who will face legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code,” Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta said.

There were reports of overzealous police personnel getting rough with people engaged in essential services. The police allegedly assaulted a pump operator of the Water Resources Department while attending to his duty of pumping out rainwater in a part of the city.

The Opposition Congress was critical of the total lockdown.

The total lockdown in Guwahati made Meghalaya take a similar decision, but in areas bordering the principal Assam city.

The southern part of Guwahati adjoins Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

“We took the decision due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Assam. Inter-State movement continues to be restricted,” Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

In Manipur, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren said the existing lockdown will be extended till July 15.