ADVERTISEMENT

Guwahati court asks former Assam NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to appear before it on Nov. 17

November 16, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Two others, including the managing director of Wipro Ltd., have also been summoned

The Hindu Bureau

Prateek Hajela, former Coordinator of Assam’s National Register of Citizens. File | Photo Credit: AFP

GUWAHATI A court in Guwahati has summoned Prateek Hajela, the former Coordinator of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC), to appear before it on November 17.

The court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district also summoned the managing director of Wipro Ltd. and the proprietor of an Assam-based information technology firm based on a criminal revision petition filed by film-maker and businessman Luit Kumar Barman.

“...You are hereby asked to appear before this court on 17th November 2023 at 10.30 a.m. to file objections if any. On your failure to appear before the court the case will be heard ex parte by law,” the court said in its order to Mr. Hajela, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre who was allowed to go for voluntary retirement on August 1.

The Supreme Court, which monitored the NRC updating exercise in Assam, transferred him to Madhya Pradesh in 2019 as his life was deemed to be under threat over the NRC issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Barman filed a criminal revision petition against Mr. Hajela for allegedly misusing ₹155 crore while updating the NRC, whose complete draft published in August 2019 had left 19.06 lakh out of 3.3 crore applicants.

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Kamrup Metropolitan had registered Mr. Barman’s case against Mr. Hajela and the two others on April 12. The court dismissed the case on May 22 and asked the petitioner to approach a higher court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US