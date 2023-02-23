Gurugram woman, who locked herself and son in apartment fearing COVID-19, rescued after three years

February 23, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - Gurugram

To escape the COVID-19 pandemic, a 36-year-old woman in Gurugram locked herself and her 10-year-old son in their apartment in Chakkarpur for three years. She was rescued on February 22 by the Haryana Police, psychiatrists and a child welfare committee, the police said.

The woman said she was terrified that her son would “die of COVID-19 as soon as he stepped out”, police officials said.

Munmun Majhi has stayed in their two-room flat since the pandemic broke in 2020 in Gurugram’s Maruti Vihar, The Indian Express reported . The woman reportedly asked her husband to shift to another flat since he went outside for work. Her husband, Suraj Majhi, took a flat on rent 100 metres from the house.

The incident came to light when Mr. Majhi, an engineer with a private company, approached the cops deployed at the Chakkarpur, The Indian Express reported . Mr. Majhi sought help of their parents and relatives to convince his wife, failing which, he filed a complaint on February 13, according to the report. He mentioned that his son, who is in 5th grade, was unable to take his final examinations conducted offline and was cut off from friends and neighbours.

Child Welfare Committee Member, Gurugram, Usha Solanki, said to the media, “A resident of Chakkarpur, Gurugram informed the police that his wife and child are locked in a flat for the last three years. His wife neither lets him enter the apartment nor sends their son outside.”

"The Police were instructed to file a complaint and teams were sent to the flat. The woman locked herself and her son due to the fear of covid. She asked the husband to get another flat as he went outside for work. He used to send her the money and got them groceries," Ms. Solanki further said.

A police officer speaking to The Indian Express said multiple attempts were made to convince the woman. “...the investigating officer made video calls to her through Sujan’s phone and tried to convince her that they will not catch COVID-19.”

The woman and the child have been rescued and taken to the hospital where they are currently undergoing medical checks, Ms. Solanki said. “Her son is now 11 years old. The woman’s mental condition will also be examined,” she added. Further investigation is underway in the case.

