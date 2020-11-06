Gurugram to allow crackers only for two hours this Deepavali

GURUGRAM

06 November 2020 00:22 IST

DM designates eight places for community celebration

The bursting of firecrackers would be allowed for only two hours on Deepavali night at eight designated places across the district here. The orders to this effect were passed by the Gurugram District Magistrate on Thursday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The eight places designated for community celebration and bursting of firecrackers are: Sector 29, HUDA Ground; Beri Wala Bagh near mini-secretariat; Sector 5, HUDA Ground; Sector 47, City Centre near Bhaktawar Chowk; Devi Lal Stadium, Sohna; Sector 1, HUDA, Pataudi; Open space near Aggarwal Dharamshala, Haily Mandi and Purana Ramleela Ground, Farrukh Nagar. Cracker bursting will be allowed only from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 14.

Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said the orders were issued in view of the safety of the people due to emergent pollution in the district and in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement in Arjun Gopal and others vs Union of India case.

SHO will be liable

As per the orders, Station House Officer of the police station concerned will be held personally liable for any violation of the directions and this would amount to committing contempt of the court and the officer would proceeded against accordingly. Any person contravening the order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. The Gurugram police commissioner shall implement this order.

Earlier this week, Mr. Khatri had passed directions saying that crackers with reduced emission (improved crackers) and green crackers were only allowed to be manufactured and sold in the district. Also, the production, sale and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers) is banned as the same causes huge air, noise and solid waste problems, said the order passed November 2.