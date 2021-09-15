Gurugram sees spike in fever, dengue cases

Incidence of serious cases less compared to previous years due to more awareness

Both, government and private hospitals have witnessed a sudden spike in cases of viral fever, dengue and typhoid over the past few weeks in the Millennium City.

However, incidence of serious cases is less compared to the previous years with patients reporting early because of an increased awareness and fear of pandemic.

Low platelet counts

Physician Kajal Kumud at Civil Hospital, Sector 10, said almost 40% of the OPD patients came with complaint of fever and many had low platelet counts. “Almost every second, the patient that come to us has viral fever these days. There are cases of low platelet counts as well, but not very severe in nature. Unlike the previous years, people are reporting early due to fear of COVID-19,” said Dr. Kumud.

She said there were no confirmed cases of dengue so far, but around half-a-dozen patients with low platelet counts were admitted to hospital. Dr. Kumud said three malaria patients too, with low platelet counts, were under treatment. “The cases of viral fever were also nil last year,” said Dr. Kumud.

Confirming the trend, Amitabh Parti, director, Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital, here, said that there was a rise in fever cases with the highest number of them being that of flu.

“There has been only 10% rise in the number of dengue cases since the last month. The dengue strain this time is producing moderate to high-grade fever lasting for 5-7 days and then falling platelet count for subsequent three days. However, all dengue patients have recovered without any haemorrhage [bleeding inside body] or other complications. As compared to previous years the incidence of dengue is not as severe till now.”

Dr. R.R. Dutta, HOD, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospitals at Gurugram, said there was a rise in the number of dengue patients admitted in the hospital and in the OPD. He added that malaria and typhoid cases were also on the rise. “There are nine confirmed patients of dengue admitted in the hospital as of today. Malaria and typhoid cases are also being reported. Such cases are on rise for the past over a month and around two dozen cases have been reported so far,” said Dr. Dutta, adding that most of the patients were adults.

Wear full-sleeves clothes, and avoid contaminated water, ice-creams and cold water, advised Dr. Kumud.