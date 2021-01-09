Other States

Gurugram school case:4 policemenin the dock

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four Haryana police officers for allegedly framing a school bus conductor in connection with the murder of a Class II student in a private school at Gurugram in September 2017.

Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father, confirmed that the four police officers named in the chargesheet were Birem Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police; Narender Khatana, then SHO of Bhondsi Police Station; Shamsher Singh, Sub-Inspector and the case investigating officer for two days, and EASI Subhash Chand. He said the charge sheet was filed in the court of Special CBI Judge, Aman Inder Singh, at Panchkula.

The CBI has invoked sections 120B (conspiracy), read with 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession) of the IPC.

(Inputs from Gurugram Correspondent)

