Gurugram school case:4 policemenin the dock

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against four Haryana police officers for allegedly framing a school bus conductor in connection with the murder of a Class II student in a private school at Gurugram in September 2017.
Sushil Tekriwal, counsel for the victim’s father, confirmed that the four police officers named in the chargesheet were Birem Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police; Narender Khatana, then SHO of Bhondsi Police Station; Shamsher Singh, Sub-Inspector and the case investigating officer for two days, and EASI Subhash Chand. He said the charge sheet was filed in the court of Special CBI Judge, Aman Inder Singh, at Panchkula.
The CBI has invoked sections 120B (conspiracy), read with 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to extort confession) of the IPC.
(Inputs from Gurugram Correspondent)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath