Gurugram reserves 75% ICU beds for COVID-19

16 November 2020 22:57 IST

The Gurugram administration on Monday ordered reservation of 50% beds in general category and 75% beds in ICU/Ventilator category in public and private hospitals for COVID-19 patients in view of the sudden spike in infections.

The number of beds available under the general category and ICU/ventilator category is expected to increase by around 800 and 300, respectively.

As of now, 2,100 beds are reserved in various Gurugram hospitals, including 1,649 beds for isolation.

The total reserved ICU beds and ventilators are 312 and 139, respectively. Of these, 1,001 isolation beds, 119 ICU beds and 63 ventilators are unoccupied.

Chief Medical Officer (Gurugram) Virender Yadav said the new order will increase beds under general category to about 2,500 and ICU beds/ventilators to about 700. “The exact figures on the number of beds reserved under the two categories would be available after the information on the government portal is updated. As per an estimate, around 5% of patients need hospitalisation and 2% need critical care,” said Mr. Yadav.

Earlier, Gurugram District Magistrate, Amit Khari, in his orders under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, directed the hospital authorities to ensure that “at least 50% of total bed capacity of general category and 75% of total bed capacity of ICU/Ventilator category of all Public/Private Hospitals are dedicated for COVID-19 cases with adequate availability of human resources and logistics (drugs, consumables and ICU etc.). The same is to be updated on the link https://onemapggm.gmda.gov.in/ wherein requisite information with regard to patients and number of beds available be updated daily, the order said.

As per the latest health bulletin, Gurugram has 5,749 active cases and 244 people have died so far, including 189 with co-morbidities. Of the total cases, 5,321 people are in home isolation and the rest are under treatment in different hospitals. As many as 39,933 confirmed cases of infection have been reported in the district so far, including 546 on Monday.