Gurugram reports second COVID-19 case

A 44-year-old man, with a travel history to London, tested positive for COVID-19 in Gurugram on Wednesday. He is the second resident of Gurugram to test positive.

Confirming the second case from the State, the daily health bulletin issued by the Haryana Health Department said that the patient had been admitted to Safdarjang Hospital since March 9. His samples were taken at Delhi. “All the surveillance measures has been taken as per the protocol. Eight samples [of his family and contacts] have been taken for lab confirmation,” said the bulletin.

The man, a resident of Nirvana Country, had returned from London on March 7 and gone to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for tests two days later, said Gurugram Chief Medical Officer J.S. Punia. Earlier, a 29-year-old woman had tested positive after she returned from a personal visit to Malaysia.

In Haryana, a total of 91 samples have been sent for examination till date and 68 of them are found negative. While one sample has been found positive, the results for 22 are awaited.