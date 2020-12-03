Gurugram Police issues traffic plan for farmers' protest

GURUGRAM:

Traffic diversions were put in place by the Gurugram Police at eight points in the district on Thursday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The police has issued traffic plans at Kapriwas Border, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Kherki Daula Toll Plaza, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Shankar Chowk to avoid traffic congestion for the public.

Deputy Commissioner of Police-Traffic, D.K. Bhardwaj said that traffic diversions were put in place for the protesters heading towards Delhi from South Haryana. “Though there are no reports about the movement of protesters as of now, there are apprehensions. Therefore, the traffic plan has been put in place to avoid traffic congestion and ensure smooth movement of the vehicles,” said Mr. Bhardwaj.

As per the traffic plan, the protesters headed towards Delhi will be diverted at Bilaspur, Panchgaon and Hero Honda Chowk towards Farrukh Nagar-Jhajjar Road to reach the national Capital. Similarly, the agitators reaching Rajiv and Shankar Chowk would be diverted to Hero Honda Chowk. The traffic reaching at Manesar Chowk and Kherki Daula toll plaza will be diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Those headed towards Delhi from Kapriwas border will be diverted to Pataudi-Jhajjar Road.

Though there have not been any major protests in South Haryana, a section of media has reported that “Khaps” from this part of the state may also join the protest.