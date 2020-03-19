‘Gurugram domestic workers being ignored’

The Gharelu Kamgar Union (GKU) has alleged that the district administration had ignored the security and health concerns of domestic workers in its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

GKU convener Maya John, in a press statement, said there was a serious lack of adequate action by the district administration of Gurugram with respect to enforcing precautionary measures to ensure the virus containment.

“Though advisories on travel have been followed by closure of public institutions, domestic workers have been ignored and their security and health concerns discarded,” said the statement by the GKU.

“Domestic workers in Gurugram have been discussing the unfolding scenario in upscale housing societies and are extremely worried about the growing risk that they are compelled to take. The union points out the lack of any safety measures by the district administration in addressing the concerns of the scores of domestic workers whose nature of manual work in homes actually exposes them to high risk of picking up the infection,” said Dr. John.

She added that the workers were also wary of the fact that in many cases their employers had a history of foreign travel.

The GKU is thus pressing for some proper regulatory measures and expanded health facilities by the district administration that cater specifically to the scores of informal workers, said the press statement.