Gurugram closes malls, weekly markets

All shopping malls, except pharmacies, grocery stores and supermarkets running inside the premises, and weekly markets in Gurugram have been directed to suspend their operations till March 31, in directions issued by the district administration on Wednesday. Also, gatherings at all social, political and religious functions and marriages in the district have been restricted to 50 people amid COVID-19 scare.

Exercising the “The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020”, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri, in a single-page order, directed that all shopping malls and weekly markets should be shut down immediately and the operations of all gymnasiums, swimming pools, spas, nightclubs, lounges and bars, theatres and multiplexes suspended till the month-end.

The number of people at all gatherings in the district has been restricted to 50 against 200 for the rest of the State. All restaurants having in-dining facility are restricted to the capacity of less than 50 seats. The order said that public dealing at all government offices should be “minimised” without impacting the time-bound and essential services. The Private cab operators have been directed to decontaminate and sanitise their cabs frequently and regularly and ensure availability of hand sanitisers inside the vehicles.

Owners of saloons, beauty parlours and grooming centres have been directed to decontaminate and sanitise their premises frequently and ensure availability of hand sanitisers at the entry.

The district administration clarified that COVID-19 samples are not being collected from homes, but at 17 hospitals across the district. Similarly, the tests are not being done at any private lab in Gurugram, and the samples are being sent to PGIMS, Rohtak, after collection for further investigation.