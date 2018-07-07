Gurugram businessman accused of raping his daughter’s friend

A 43-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly raping the teenage friend of his daughter inside his flat in DLF Phase-V here in the early hours of Friday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Gurugram, had gone to visit the businessman's daughter, who had come to India for holidays, to her flat when the incident took place. The businessman's daughter studies abroad and had invited the victim to her flat for a sleepover.

The accused, Mangesh, allegedly took the girls to Cyber Hub for dinner and drinks late on Thursday night, the police said. The businessman allegedly walked into the room where the two girls were sleeping around 4 a.m. and called the victim out to talk. He then allegedly pulled her into his room and raped her. He also threatened her not to share the incident with anyone.

“The victim confided in her mother about the incident during the day. A case was registered in this connection and the medical examination of the victim was done. The accused was later arrested,” said Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken. The case has been registered on charges of rape and criminal intimidation at Women's Police Station.

The victim had been visiting her friend's house since school days. The two had studied together at a prominent private school in the city.