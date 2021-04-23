Gurugram Artemis Hospital says it has “only 3 hours oxygen supply”

GURUGRAM:

23 April 2021 14:30 IST

Despite the district administration's claim of having adequate supply of oxygen for the hospitals in Gurugram, many top hospitals in the city continue to grapple with the shortage of the liquid oxygen.

After Fortis Hospital had tense moments on Thursday, Artemis Hospital in Gurugram put out a tweet on Friday saying that they were left with only three hours of supply. “SOS- Less than 3 hours of #Oxygen supply at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram. Last night's commitment of delivering Oxygen remains unfulfilled. We request the government to help urgently (sic),” said the tweet from the official handle of the hospital tagging Prime Minister’s Office, Union Health Minister and Haryana Chief Minister.

"We are living on a day-to-day supply of oxygen. Every morning we have to make numerous calls to get a 24-hour supply. Doctors and other healthcare staff are fatigued working round the clock. Lack of basic support like oxygen can break their backs. It's a pity that we are not able to help hundreds of people coming to our ER, gasping for breath. We have stopped chasing the lack of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, ventilators. We request all now to provide us the very basic uninterrupted supply of Oxygen" said a press statement by Dr. Devlina Chakravarty, Managing Director, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg had told The Hindu on Thursday that the daily demand for liquid oxygen in the city was around 25 MT and was easily met from Panipat plant.