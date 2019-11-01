‘Guru Purab celebrations turned into a political drama by Akalis’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday hit out at the Shiromani Akali Dal for politicising the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and accused it of obstructing the joint celebrations of the event.

Capt. Amarinder, who reviewed the arrangements for the commemorative events at Sultanpur Lodhi and Dera Baba Nanak, said: “The occasion is one of pride, which my government wanted to celebrate collectively, rising above petty political considerations. However, the Shiromani Akali Dal scuttled all attempts of the State government to ensure joint celebrations. It’s sheer pettiness on the part of the Akalis, particularly Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.”

Pointing out that his government had spent ₹550 crore to celebrate the event, the Chief Minister said the entire occasion had been transformed into a political drama by the Akalis, backed by their ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the denial of visa to his Cabinet colleagues and other Punjab representatives to visit Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the Chief Minister termed it extremely unfortunate.

Capt. Amarinder also reiterated his protest against Islamabad’s refusal to withdraw the $20 fee on pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara via the corridor.

‘Be large-hearted’

He urged the Imran Khan-led government to be large-hearted, keeping in view the Sikh sentiments.

Asked if the State government was ready to pay the amount on behalf of the pilgrims, the Chief Minister said he was, in principle, against giving anything to Pakistan on this count.